Delightful! Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya turns a year older; the couple shares unmissable videos

After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, Hardik and Natasa got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020. Since then, the doting parents have been sharing adorable family pictures and videos on social media.

Natasa has yet again shared a post and this one is extra special for all the delightful reasons.

Well, the cutie pie turns a year older today.

To mark this special day, the actress who has appeared in films like The Zero, 7 Hours to Go, and Satyagraha, shared a super adorable video wherein she has captured various adorable moments of her son. Alongside she wrote, “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy love you my son , love you so so much

#appleofmyeye”

The actress also shared a series of pictures, sharing moments starting from her pregnancy days to her son turning a year older.

The cricketer too has shared an adorable video and wrote, “I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart ”

Take a look.



We wish Agastya a very happy birthday!

