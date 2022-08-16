DELIGHTFUL! Imlie and Banni aka Sumbul Touqeer and Ulka Gupta nail the amazing dance sequence and we can't get enough of them

We all know that a lot of actresses from the telly world get along really well. Ulka Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are some of them who share a great rapport. 

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has become a household name for her character Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. 

The actress has won several hearts with her stellar performance in the show. 

Sumbul was earlier paired with Gashmeer Mahajani and currently, she is romancing Fahmaan Khan.

Fans refer to them as Aryalie which is their ship name from the show. 

Meanwhile, actress Ulka Gupta is winning hearts with her performance as Banni in Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery.

The actress' jodi with Pravisht Mishra has worked wonders.

Fans refer to them as Yuvani in the show. 

Well, we all know that a lot of actresses from the telly world get along really well.

Ulka and Sumbul are some of them who share a great rapport. 

The duo has posted several pictures and videos on social media which proves that their friendship has a long way to go.

And now, we came across a video on social media where Sumbul and Ulka are in their on-screen avatar and shaking legs together.

Take a look:

Well, Ulka and Sumbul's camaraderie is simply beautiful even behind the camera.

It will be a delight to see the duo together on-screens. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

