DELIGHTFUL! Meet Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta's real-life family

We all know that Nakuul was quite open about his personal life and shares all the amazing things with his fans on social media. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 16:31
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. 

The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing the lead role of Ram Kapoor. 

Nakuul is being lauded for his stellar performance. 

The actor has previously done shows like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. 

Nakuul made a comeback on the small screens after a long gap and fans were simply thrilled to see him. 

Well, we all know that Nakuul's character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is shown as a complete family person. 

For Ram, his family is everything and the actor is exactly the same in real life as well.

Nakuul has often shared adorable moments with is family on Instagram which is simply a treat for his fans. 

So, let's take a look at Nakuul's real-life family:

After working in movies, Nakuul made his TV debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. 

Not many are aware that Nakuul belongs to a royal family. 

Nakuul's best friend is popular TV actress Drashti Dhami and they are thick friends since their college days. 

In fact, he got acting inspiration from Drashti. 

Nakuul's popularity has forever been increasing in the showbiz world which makes him one of the highest-paid actors on the small screen. 

