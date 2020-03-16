Delightful! Meet Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Sargun Kaur Luthra's best friend on the set

MUMBAI: Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) have a devoted fan base that watch StarPlus' daily show, "Yeh Hai Chahatein," religiously.

The crowd adores the chemistry of their favourite RuSha, and the show has enjoyed a consistent stream of viewers. The show recently jumped one year.

The audience has taken a liking to Sargun as the amiable and affable Dr.Preesha.

Whereas everyone adores Abrar Qazi as the rock star Rudraksh.

The two have sizzling chemistry, and their followers adore seeing anything about them or the show on social media.

The show is getting high on drama and is getting intense but off-screen, the atmosphere is anything but intense.

It is quite a jovial mood on set and our very own Sargun has the cutest companion to accompany her and keep her entertained.

Check out below who the cutest companion is:

Sargun has a cute dog who is with her and by the looks of it, he loves the company of Sargun as much as she likes him. She is seen doing a popular trend and she really aces it. Her funny and quirky expressions make this video a must watch. Well, Sargun is such a sweetheart, isn’t she?

Meanwhile, on the show, by playing the film of Armaan concealing Lord Shree Krishna's idol, Ruhi helps Rudraksh. However, Rudraksh also stands up for himself and starts the puja, during which Preesha sees a flashback of her past as she does the aarti.

What are your thoughts on Sargun’s funny video and cute companion? Tell us in the comments.

