Delightful! Pratik Sehajpal expresses his gratitude for being part of Naagin 6; thanks producer Ekta Kapoor

Pratik Sehajpal takes to Instagram for expressing his gratitude to Ekta Kapoor for giving him an opportunity through Naagin 6.  

Mon, 09/12/2022 - 15:00
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal is seen on Instagram thanking Ekta Kapoor for giving him his first-ever television show, Naagin 6. He also gave a glimpse of his character, Rudra. He says that he is genuinely grateful to Ekta for giving him a chance, though he is an outsider with no industry background. Pratik a collage on Instagram, featuring himself.

Pratik captioned the post, "Rudra (trident emblem emoji). Thank you @ektarkapoor ma'am for making my dream come true. My mother and my entire family is so grateful to you for this. Being an outsider with no industry background and this being my first ever television show, I'm genuinely super grateful to you ma'am. God bless you infinitely and with more and more and more and more and more. Thank you for everything!"

He also wrote, "My mother and sister who've supported me through everything and my entire family being there for me. It's an emotional moment for me right now therefore the long post! And thank you #PratikFam for all the love and support, you complete me! (folded hands emoji). And I want to say to everyone, dreams come true if believe in them!"

He also mentioned in the caption for the Instagram post that his dreams have come true and his family is extremely grateful. They are the ones who have supported him all along. He further mentions that it is an emotional moment for him.

Check out the post here

Also read - Interesting! Tejasswi Prakash finally breaks her silence over her engagement rumors with Karan Kundrra

Reacting to the post, Ekta wished him to shine on his upcoming show, while Vishal Kotian wished him luck. The fans showered lots of love on the actor saying that they deserve this and they are happy for him. They also think that he looks good on the show.

Along with Bigg Boss, Pratik acted in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and also did a few music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). He was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Also read - Naagin 6: Exclusive! Professor Jeet Patel realizes a big truth regarding Pratha’s daughter – Prarthna, know what?

Credits – Hindustan Times

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

