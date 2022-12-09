Interesting! Tejasswi Prakash finally breaks her silence over her engagement rumors with Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash recently posted a couple of pictures flaunting her huge solitaire ring and captioned it 'Big Day'. This sparked off engagement rumours with Karan Kundrra on social media. Later the actress admitted that she is not engaged and it was just a promotional post.

Tejasswi said, "It was clear that it was an ad. It was mentioned in the post. I am not engaged."

When asked about her engagement with Karan Kundrra, she was quoted saying as, "You should ask Karan when is the engagement." She added, "I would not like to comment if we are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter, but it will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen. Both Karan and my family have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy."

Tejasswi and Karan were co-contestants in Bigg Boss 15 and they grew fond of each other from the show. Since the reality show, the two have been in a relationship and viewers also like their chemistry and are hoping they get married soon.

Credit: ETimes