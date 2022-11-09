Amazing! From Tejasswi Prakash to Divyanka Tripathi, check out the highest qualifications of your favorite TV celebs

From Tejasswi Prakash holding engineering degree in electronics to Jasmin Bhasin holding a hospitality degree, these are some of the television actors who are highly qualified

Amazing! From Tejasswi Prakash to Divyanka Tripathi, check out the highest qualifications of your favorite TV celebs

MUMBAI: The glamour world has many celebrities who are highly educated and here we take a look at some of the television actors who are highly qualified.


 
Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is a beauty with brains and holds an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi broke her 'bahu' image by participating in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty was mighty impressed with Divyanka's skills. She graduated from a reputed college in Bhopal, and prior to stepping foot in the industry, she was preparing for the Civil Services exams. Very few know that Divyanka holds a gold medal in rifle shooting and completed a mountaineering course in Uttarkashi.

Jasmin Bhasin is a renowned name in the industry now and along with her good looks, she is intellectual too. The actress holds a hospitality degree and worked in a marketing agency before her first show, Dil Se Dil Tak.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the popular actresses and is currently shooting for the daily soap, Sherdil Shergill with Dheeraj Dhoopar, The Naagin 5 actress has a degree in management from the Atharva Institute of Management Studies.

She is another beauty, who completed her graduation from Hans Raj Maha Vidyalaya. Later, she pursued an MA in English from Apeejay College of Fine Arts.

Karan V Grover is currently seen in the television show, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and holds a degree in chemical engineering.

