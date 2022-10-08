SEXY ALARM! Tejasswi Prakash proves to be the hottest Naagin with this sensuous outfit

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Tejasswi Prakash is a stunning and talented actress in the entertainment industry. Currently, the actress can be seen in the popular television series Naagin 6 as Pratha. Fans of the show adore her. The model has a reasonably large fan base on social media.

Tejasswi rose to prominence after winning Bigg Boss 15 in season 15. She rose to prominence after starring in the Colors TV series Swaragini. Tejasswi made her television debut as Dhara in the show Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki.

Her versatility as a television actor has been lauded. The diva's flawless fashion statement has stunned the audience! Check out her glamorous photo shoot in Leather pants and bralet and she paired it up with the denim jacket, check it out:



