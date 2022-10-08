SEXY ALARM! Tejasswi Prakash proves to be the hottest Naagin with this sensuous outfit

Currently, the actress can be seen playing Pratha in the popular television series Naagin 6.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 19:23
SEXY ALARM! Tejasswi Prakash proves to be the hottest Naagin with this sensuous outfit

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Also read: Adorable! Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are setting cues to maintain long distance relationship, Here's how

Tejasswi Prakash is a stunning and talented actress in the entertainment industry. Currently, the actress can be seen in the popular television series Naagin 6 as Pratha. Fans of the show adore her. The model has a reasonably large fan base on social media.

Tejasswi rose to prominence after winning Bigg Boss 15 in season 15. She rose to prominence after starring in the Colors TV series Swaragini. Tejasswi made her television debut as Dhara in the show Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki.

Her versatility as a television actor has been lauded. The diva's flawless fashion statement has stunned the audience! Check out her glamorous photo shoot in Leather pants and bralet and she paired it up with the denim jacket, check it out:


Also read: Omg! Check out who is third wheeling with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tell us the pictures that you found most sensational in the comment below.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Naagin Simba Nagpal Rula Deti Hai lock up Khatra Khatra Khatra Mahek Chahal Ekta Kapoor Surbhi Chandna Adaa Khan ColorsBalaji Telefilms TejRan Karan Kundrra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 19:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SEX APPEAL! Surbhi Chandna's paired outfits with bralets will sweep your attention in a blink
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read:...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! These super SEXY pictures prove that Shweta Tiwari has aged like WINE
MUMBAI: Shweta is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction. She has proved her mettle in acting in several TV...
EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe have intriguing advice for the fans
MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are...
SEX APPEAL! Naagin 6 fame Gayathri Iyer oozes HOTNESS in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: Gayathri Iyer is seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 6.She...
Channa Mereya: Curious! Ginni wants to know the truth, plans something for Aditya
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Relieved! This is what comedian Raju Srivastava’s daughter has to say about her father’s cardiac arrest
MUMBAI: After the ace comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to the hospital today after he allegedly suffered a mild...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg after performing an action sequence in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg after performing an action sequence in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force
Latest Video