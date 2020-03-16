Omg! Check out who is third wheeling Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The most adored duo in the entertainment world is Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. By sharing PDA moments on social media, the couple never fails to give their fans adorable moments.

In this video we see that Karan and Tejasswi are for amazing day out with Karan's mother. However, Tejasswi is binge eating on momos that is super adorable. Take a look at their fun banter in the video below.

Check out the video

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video, ‘Rula Deti Hai’, which has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha.

