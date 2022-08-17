Weird! Karan Singh Grover gets massively trolled by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together after 6 years of their marital bliss

MUMBAI: Soon-to-be father Karan Singh Grover was spotted in the city at a food mall where he had a handful of superfoods for his pregnant wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu. Karan who happily posed for the shutterbugs seemed to ignore a roadside vendor who was trying convince him to purchase a regular handmade fan, and this did not go well with the netizens who trolled him massively.

The beggar followed him to the car, but seem like Karan didn't have anything probably to give her at that time. While this ignorance of the Alone actor is getting strongly criticised online by the netizens. Some turn extremely nasty and trolled him badly for ignoring the beggar and called him, the beggar, himself.

Take a look at how strongly people are slamming Karan. One user said, " Bipasha se shadi krne baad krn bichara jd bhi dikhda hai dukhiara lgta hai". Another user said, " Iske pass paisa kaha hoga ye to khud bipasha ke bharose ji raha hai". One more user said, " Karan keh rha he me khud bhikari hu bhai tujhe kya duga..."

Bipasha Basu yesterday left everyone surprised by announcing her first pregnancy with actor husband Karan Singh Grover and her pictures of flaunting her baby bump in full bloom sent a meltdown among their fans and loved ones. The couple are going to embrace parenthood after 6 years of togetherness.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 15:03

