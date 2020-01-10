Depression is something we all go through, says Shivani Raghuvanshi

MUMBAI: Shivani Raghuvanshi has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for her work in Made In Heaven. Her latest project is director Adeeb Rais’s recently released short film, Baatein.

The short film deals with sensitive issues like depression, suicide and ragging. In an interview with India Forums, Shivani Raghuvanshi spoke about the issues of depression. When asked has she or anyone close to her ever experienced any of it? She said, “Depression, I think is something that we all go through, I’m not talking about the medical illness, but sometimes you just feel stressed out and lonely, hence we often get confused between being sad and being depressed. I personally don’t know somebody who has suffered from depression, but yes I have lived with somebody having anxiety issues. Talking about bullying, I was lucky that my school’s environment was very protective that way.”

