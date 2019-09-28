Desi girl Priyanka Chopra in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: TV’s most popular and top-rated projects The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed rally of stars gracing the show.

Kapil and his team have always managed to leave audiences in splits with their humour, gags, and unlimited entertainment.

TellyChakkar has now learned that the desi girl of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra, who has also wooed the videsi janta with her charm, will soon grace Kapil’s show.

The sizzling and talented actress is days busy promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, which stars Farhan Akhtar opposite her. After Dance India Dance and Dance Deewane, The Kapil Sharma Show is her next destination.

Priyanka will shoot with Kapil and his team today, and the episode should air over the next weekend.

We wish Priyanka loads of success. May the sky be the limit for her!