Determined and powerful, Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns viewers in the first look of Sony Entertainment Television's 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Championing stories that put the spotlight on women and their pursuit of ambition, Sony Entertainment Television’s next fiction offering is an aspirational story of an IAS Officer. Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, revolves around the life of a strong, female character, played by the versatile actress - Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Determined and powerful, Sumbul stuns viewers in the first look of the show as she brings alive the inspirational character of Kavya. Her desire is to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. The sky is her limit and despite being put to the test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal that she sets for herself.

Speaking about what compelled her to say yes to this role, Sumbul shared, "I found this narrative to be very progressive, and relatable. Her will to help the common man pulled me towards this story that will see her wanting to be an IAS officer. Despite belonging to a middle-class family, she has big ambitions and the grit that she possesses to face tests, both big and small to achieve her dream is what made me say yes to the role.” 

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon coming soon only on Sony Entertainment Television!

