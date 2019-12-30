Dev Aditya bags Colors’ Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next on Colors’ titled Barrister Babu.

We have heard that apparently, as per the storyline, the young female lead will get married in childhood to a grown-up hero (played by Pravisht). Later, with the show progressing, hero will make sure the girl gets proper education and becomes a barrister.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively wrote about Kahan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Pravisht Sharma bagging the lead role in the show. We also reported about Barsha Chhaterjee and Pallavi Mukherjee bagging the show. (Read Here: Shashi Sumeet’s next on child marriage; Pravisht Mishra to play the lead )

Now the latest update is that actor Dev Aditya has been roped in to play a pivotal character in the show. Dev will be paired opposite Pallavi’s character. He has been a part of DD National’s Dulha Banuga Shaadi Karuga.

We couldn’t connect with Dev for a comment.

Also, sources has it that the show will be based on a Bengali backdrop and hence makers are roping in Bengali actresses so that they can catch the feel and pulse of the show instantly.

Well, the show looks promising. Are you guys excited to watch the same?