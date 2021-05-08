Dev Joshi on his views on social media and its usage: I have limited myself to it and don't use it more than it is required 

MUMBAI: Baalveer Returns which is currently airing on SAB TV is one of the popular TV shows on the Telly world.

The fantasy-fiction drama series is working wonders ever since the beginning.

Popular child artist and now a grown-up, Dev Joshi reprised the role of Baalveer in the second season leaving the viewers intrigued.

Well, we have seen Dev in different avatars on Baalveer Returns.

The actor is currently seen as Happy on the show which is totally different from how we have seen him as Baalveer till now.

While Dev has become a household name as Baalveer from both seasons, the actor's career has been reaching new heights every passing day.

Along with so much going on in his professional life, Dev's personal life is also going quite smooth.

The actor is paying equal attention to his studies along with his work.

Being an actor, Dev has managed to stay connected to the viewers via social media.

The actor has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, all thanks to his amazing posts.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Dev was asked about his views on social media usage and how necessary he finds it to use it to stay connected to the fans.

Dev said, ''Social media usage is quite important and one should of course use it. I use social media to stay connected to my fans as I also answer to their messages, appreciate the fan edits and also discuss my work with them.''

The actor further reveals that how he limits himself from using social media.

He said, ''I keep a limit to it while using. I have kept a timer on Instagram where I can't use the app for more than 2 hours a day. Its good for me as I have to maintain my studies as well along with all this.''

Dev has urged his fans to use social media in a healthy manner and wants that there should be a positive impact of social media usage.

Well said, Dev!

