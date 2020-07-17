Dev or Abeer - Fans choose their favourite character of Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and loved actors of television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Post that, the actor played the character of Salim in the serial Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and currently, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

There is no doubt that Shaheer is a very talented actor and given his chiseled looks and deft of acting, watching him on the 70mm won't be a surprise.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Shaheer has fans not only in India but overseas too.

The actor has given the audience two memorable characters like Abeer and Dev where it becomes difficult to choose which one is better than the other.

Finally, the fans have chosen their favourite character.

Between these beautiful characters, Fans have chosen Dev from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as their favourite character.

The fans feel it’s Shaheer’s best performance till date and the character will live forever in their hearts. The one thing that makes this character even special is the chemistry he shared with Erica which still spoken about.

His character Abeer is also loved by the audience and there is a new aura set with the sizzling chemistry he shared with Rhea.

There is no doubt that Shaheer is a fab actor and he has played characters that have become iconic for television.

