Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all praises for Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the audience hooked to their television screens.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was also a contestant on the show for a while. However, she had to quit owing to a back injury. The actress, who is even today remembered for her stellar performance in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, was recently seen in a special appearance in Choti Sardarni.

Devoleena is back in the house for a few days as Rashami Desai connection. The two bonded like sisters on the show and always stood for each other. Devoleena's romantic angle with Sidharth Shukla was quite liked by fans, and even housemates enjoyed their chemistry.

Recently, Devo had a chat with Rashami and told her, 'The only one constant in the show is Sidharth Shukla. He has not changed. He's what he was since start of the show. Whatever his shades came out they were natural, not forced. Wo jaisa tha waisa hee hai.'

Fans of Sid loved this opinion and took to social media to put up a post on it.

Have a look.