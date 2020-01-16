Devoleena Bhattacharjee compared to these Disney princesses

MUMBAI: Devoleena was one of the strongest contestants Bigg Boss this year. Never shying away from voicing her opinions, Devoleena has also displayed her loyalty and friendship. She has often returned people’s favours in kind, even when the person turned away from her.

The audience loved it when Devoleena started flirting with Sidharth Shukla. The housemates were also amazed in the seeing changes in Sidharth's behavior because of Devoleena.

This Bengali bomb has not won millions of hearts owing to her performance but also her attractive looks and nature.

In a recent post shared by her fan, Devoleena has been compared to Disney beauties Cinderella, Belle, and Ariel. They are the most beautiful and hardworking divas in their respective fictional worlds.

Have a look at the post.

On the work front, Devoleena shot to fame as Gopi Bahu in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She has previously done shows like Laal Ishq and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.