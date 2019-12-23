Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets a makeover; looks stunning

MUMBAI: Fans were left heartbroken when they saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee's eviction from Bigg Boss 13 house due to her back injury. The actress was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention and was hospitalized for a few days. Devoleena is doing quite well now and fans are eagerly waiting to see her back in the show.

While this might take some time, it seems Devoleena is currently in a chilled out mood and is making the most of the holiday season.

The actress went on to have a makeover, and her latest look is nothing but stunning. The Bong beauty, who had beautiful long tresses, chopped them off and is looking gorgeous.

The actress shared her new look on her Instagram account, and diehard fans of the diva are stunned by her beauty.

Take a look at Devoleena's post.

On the work front, Devoleena shot to fame as Gopi Bahu in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She has previously done shows like Laal Ishq and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.

What do you think about Devoleena's latest look? Tell us in the comments.