Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a question for Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her acting debut in NDTV Imagine's Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto as Bani. In 2012, shewas cast as Gopi Modi, a lead character in the Star Plus drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Devoleena was last seen as a celebrity contestant in the thirteenth season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss but exited the show owing to medical issues.

Her co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan following. Recently, after Devoleena Bhattacharjee admitted to disliking Sana's chemistry with Sidharth Shukla in Bhula Dunga, SidNaaz fans lashed out at her.

But that didn’t end there. After engaging in a war of words with multiple Shehnaaz fans, Devoleena was shocked to wake up to disgusting audio that targeted her, her parents, and her personal life. As per Devoleena, it was Shehnaaz who encouraged that fan to make such a vicious audio clip and put it on the internet. Taking to her social media, Devoleena wrote, 'And @Shehnazgill123 please let me know if you are the one behind all this. Did you ask this girl to make this audio? Are you encouraging them to abuse my mom & my family. before i take action let me know about it & please do listen to the audio.'

Have a look at her tweets below.

Full audio is here.... @MahaCyber1 @shehnazshines @Shehnazgill123 let me know if you encourage your fandoms to make this type of audios.

What a shame. https://t.co/1SDS4qSGaf — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

And @Shehnazgill123 please let me know if you are the one behind all this.Did you ask this girl to make this audio? Are you encouraging them to abuse my mom & my family.before i take action let me know about it & please do listen the audio. https://t.co/CqSrUD9RTY — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Just shut up and do your work..Dont screw up with me..#shehnazians my foot and #ShehnazGill is that you who teaches your fandom to make videos like this on parents..how many of you talk to your mom like this #shehnazians?? shameful act by #shehnazians #ShehnazGill https://t.co/VaKV8zg8ge — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Now dont you worry you all #shehnazians are going to be in limelight and i promise you that.Just be ready for this.and very this fandom is going to get all the sympathy from my side..just wait & watch. https://t.co/VsDabI0Rq4 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

I know himanshi already faced it long back. so i want to know if this time also @Shehnazgill123 is again behind all these and especially this audio. https://t.co/nLKcu8GlFG — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

But this type of controversy..commenting on someones parents. Himanshi faced it and now its happening to me nd god knows who else...now its the time for them to pay off https://t.co/Bxvcm5oR1G — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

She has all the damn rights to know what her fandom is doing...& who knows who is behind of all this.. https://t.co/vr7f3mCJKM — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE