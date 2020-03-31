News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a question for Shehnaaz Gill

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2020 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her acting debut in NDTV Imagine's Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto as Bani. In 2012, shewas cast as Gopi Modi, a lead character in the Star Plus drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Devoleena was last seen as a celebrity contestant in the thirteenth season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss but exited the show owing to medical issues.

Her co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan following. Recently, after Devoleena Bhattacharjee admitted to disliking Sana's chemistry with Sidharth Shukla in Bhula Dunga, SidNaaz fans lashed out at her.

But that didn’t end there. After engaging in a war of words with multiple Shehnaaz fans, Devoleena was shocked to wake up to disgusting audio that targeted her, her parents, and her personal life. As per Devoleena, it was Shehnaaz who encouraged that fan to make such a vicious audio clip and put it on the internet. Taking to her social media, Devoleena wrote, 'And @Shehnazgill123 please let me know if you are the one behind all this. Did you ask this girl to make this audio? Are you encouraging them to abuse my mom & my family. before i take action let me know about it & please do listen to the audio.'
