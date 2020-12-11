Devoleena Bhattacharjee releases an EXPLOSIVE voice recording of Divya Bhatnagar expressing her atrocities at the hands of husband Gagan

MUMBAI: Divya Bhatnagar, who left for her heavenly abode on Dec 7 due to Coronavirus, is now making headlines for all the controversial reasons. After Divya’s death, her brother Devashish had revealed that he along with his family are planning to lodge a complaint against late actress’ husband Gagan for domestic abuse. On the same day of Divya’s death, her co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee had released a video and accused Gagan of mentally and physically torturing her.

Divya's husband Gagan in return made a video accusing Devoleena of falsely implicating him and also went on to allege that Devoleena is doing all this for publicity.

The Instagram spat of Devoleena and Gabru doesn't seem to stop and now the actress has got the backing of several other TV actresses who knew Devoleena and also had a clue about her ordeals.

Recently Divya's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star Nidhi Uttam also revealed that her husband Gagan also ‘Assaulted Her With Belts, Bit Her With His Teeth. Now Devoleena Bhattacharjee just came up with an explosive post on her Instagram handle where she has released a voice recording in which Divya can be heard narrating her ordeal.

The actress also says she has evident proof of domestic violence inflicted on Divya by Gagan and is also ready to give that evidence at the police station.

Well, this is some serious allegation against the actress's husband and a strict probe should be done to find if he is actually guilty.

