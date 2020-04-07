News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals Shehnaaz Gill was first attracted to Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has revealed that Shehnaaz Gill was first attracted to Paras Chhabra.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020 10:31 PM

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She was recently seen as a contestant in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.  

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry is known to all the fans of the show. Post Bigg Boss, the two even collaborated for a music video and their performance won the hearts of fans. In fact, despite the lockdown, SidNaaz fans are yet not keeping quiet in their praises over Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry in their song Bhula Dunga. In their excitement, they left no stone unturned against all those who hadn't liked the song and the list in question included the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. 

Devoleena did not take their beating mutely and lashed out at them on Twitter and then in an interview with SpotboyE.com, she elaborated why she doesn't see any chemistry between, Sidharth and Shehnaaz. 

Devoleena revealed that Shehnaaz was attracted to Paras Chhabra in the early days of Bigg Boss 13. Added Devoleena, "After that, Paras gave her time and attention. And maybe during that period, she was drawn to Sidharth."

