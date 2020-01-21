Devoleena Bhattacharya's fans have a sweet gift for her

MUMBAI: BB13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharya is a talented and beautiful actress. However, she is no longer a part of the show because of a serious back injury she suffered during one of the tasks.

Devoleena shared a great bond with Rashami Desai during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They bonded like sisters on the show and always stood for each other. Devoleena's romantic angle with Sidharth Shukla was quite liked by fans, and even housemates enjoyed their chemistry.

Currently, she is shows her support for Siddharth more than anyone else.

This Bengali bomb won millions of hearts due to her performance and her nature. Showering their love on her, fans have posted a sketch of hers online.

Devoleena is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and is well known for portraying Gopi Modi in the Star Plus drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Have a look at the below post.