Dharampatni fans take to Twitter to express their disappointment at Ravi and Keerti’s separation! 

Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The cast of the show shares a great bond offscreen and is very active on social media, they often take to the site to share fun snippets from the sets and sneak peeks of the show.

Fans are really excited to see Fahmaan in the role of Ravi Randhawa and are excited about this show's journey. And now that they have got a few weeks' worths of Fahmaan in this new role, they can’t get enough.

Fahmaan is easy and fun in his role as the romantic Ravi Randhawa and his newfound chemistry with Gurpreet Bedi in Dharampatni. Fans have fallen in love with the chemistry and bonding of the two and have started shipping the characters, of Ravi and Keerti, and call them Ravikikeerti and KeertikaRavi, but the tragedy that is happening on the show, fans are upset because they think that Kerrti will die and they are also in awe of Gurpreet Bedi for her performance but to see their favorite couple go through so much, they have taken to Twitter to react to express their opinions. Check them out:

1) Keerti had a wish to become his dharampatni for lifetime

2)She wanted his love and care

3)RaviKaKeerti and KeertiKaRavi is forever

.#GurpreetBedi #Fahmaankhan #KeertiKaRavi #Ravikakeerti pic.twitter.com/5ejNdObTM8 — Aminath Imsha (@ImshaCreationz) December 27, 2022

Why not ?



I love them yaar



“I don’t know how to live without you. And I don’t want to know how. I don’t want to find out.”#DharamPatni #RaviRandhawa #FahmaanKhan pic.twitter.com/R0z2slbX92 — (@Daniyalj15) December 26, 2022

The writing for Ravi and Keerti scenes are so good and heart warming....Damn the kind of depth their scenes have#DharamPatnii #DharamPatni — (@vibhaa08) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, on the show, Now, in the upcoming episodes, we reported as per sources that Keerti will die, which will leave Ravi heartbroken and he will lose all hope.

But one of the big twists that we will see ahead is that Kavya’s feelings for Ravi will still be there, and she will try to get together with Ravi when Keerti is out of the picture and eventually her character will lose control when things don’t go her way.

The show has just begun and fans are already so invested in the show, that they are just waiting for more twists and turns!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

