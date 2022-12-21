Dharampatni’s Kritika Yadav shares her regret about THIS, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s newly launched show ‘Dharam Patni’ stars Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh in the lead along with Akash Jagga, Gurpreet Bedi, Ashish Trivedi, Vijhay Badlaani, and Utkarsha Naik.

The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms and is set to revolve around two people of different personalities who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

Kritika Yadav plays the role of Pratiksha in the show Dharampatni.

Kritika made her acting debut in a Tamil comedy film, Rayar Parambarai, and the same year she appeared in the show, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha in the role of Charmi.

Tellychakkar got in touch with her where she revealed some secrets.

Never have I ever heard a rumour about myself.

I have.

Never have I ever checked my co-stars phone.

No.

Never have I ever gossiped about anyone.

I have.

Never have I ever been a part of the show and regretted it.

I have regretted it once. It was a web series, I was almost finalized for it but later, things didn’t work out so I regret that.

Never have I ever gatecrashed a wedding

No, but I want to.

Never have I ever been hit on by someone of the same sex.

Never.

Never have I ever bribed someone.

I have bribed traffic police.

Never have I ever become a matchmaker for someone.

I have, for one of my friends.

Never have I ever drunk dialled someone.

I have drunk dialled a friend, complaining about my ex.

Never have I ever sent the wrong message to someone.

A lot of time.

Never have I ever ditched an event

Yes. Initially, I say yes because I can’t refuse. That’s a problem. Later on, I think about whether I want to go and I end up deciding that I don’t want to. I just sit at home.

Never have I ever fake complimented anyone

I have. When someone compliments me saying that I am looking nice so I do it too. I mean, that’s natural but sometimes I don’t mean it.

Never have I ever used a cheesy pick-up line

Never.

Never did I ever have a fashion disaster

I don’t think I would be aware if it has ever happened. Sometimes, you think you are all dressed-up and nice.

Never have I ever written a love letter or received one.

Never but I want to get one.

Never have I ever laughed at my own jokes.

I am very bad at jokes.

Never have I ever received a creepy text

I have, not from a fan but from a stalker.

Never have I ever been victim to a casting call or couch.

I have. You get messages saying that we are shooting for something, some print or ad and this is the budget. The budget that they quote is so high that you figure out it’s fake. So I don’t respond to it.

This was our conversation with the actress.

