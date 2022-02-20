News

Dharmendra, Kirron Kher enact a scene from 'Sholay' on 'India's Got Talent'

Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra will be seen teaching actress Kirron Kher how to act like Basanti from 'Sholay' on the talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent'.

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2022 07:45 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra will be seen teaching actress Kirron Kher how to act like Basanti from 'Sholay' on the talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent'. 

During the show, the veteran actor, Dharmendra and Kirron enact a scene where Veeru flirts with Basanti in 'Sholay'. The actress blushes and says that she is always shy in front of Dharmendra. 

Talking about the moment, Kirron says: "I was shy when I worked with him (Dharmendra) back in the old days and I am still the same 'shy Kirron' now. Nothing's changed and it felt like I was reliving those past." 

'India's Got Talent' judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir airs on Sony Entertainment Television. 

SOURCE : IANS 

