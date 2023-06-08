Dharti Bhatt, Acclaimed as Rashmi from Star Bharat's "Woh Toh Hai Albela," Embarks on Her First Solo Adventure to Thailand

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 17:30
Dharti Bhatt

MUMBAI: Dharti Bhatt, the celebrated actress known for her remarkable performances in popular shows like "Woh Toh Hai Albela" and the ongoing rerun "Kya Haal Mr Panchal" on Star Bharat, recently embarked on a thrilling solo trip to Thailand. Sharing her awe-inspiring experiences, Dharti expressed her thoughts on this significant solo journey.

She said, “Originally planned as a group trip, fate intervened as most of my friends had prior commitments or had already visited Thailand, leading to a fortunate turn of events where it became my long-awaited solo expedition. Despite harboring apprehensions about traveling alone, my  fears miraculously dissolved the moment she set foot in Thailand. Phuket warmly embraced me and the locals' kindness made my solitary stay at the hotel immensely welcoming.

Navigating my journey as a vegetarian, i faced the challenge of finding suitable food options. Nevertheless, my  determination led me to relish Thai cuisine and fruits, immersing myself in the flavors of the region.

Furthermore, this solo odyssey presented me  with the opportunity to form two lifelong friendships and embark on thrilling new adventures. A heartwarming incident unfolded when I  reached Bangkok, encountering a restaurant serving Indian delicacies, where the owner's sweetness extended to not accepting any payment.

With profound sentiment, i will cherish  this solo trip as a memory close to my heart, and i eagerly looks forward to many more solo adventures in the future.

