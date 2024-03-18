Dhartti Bhatt talks about her trip to Amritsar with Tanvi Dogra

Dhartti Bhatt

MUMBAI: Travelling is always fun, says actress Dhartti Bhatt, who recently took a trip to Amritsar with actress Tanvi Dogra. The actress adds that the experience was simply amazing.

“After coming back from Baku, I already had a trip planned with Tanvi for Amritsar, and we were very excited. We are big time foodies, and are aware of Punjab's renowned cuisine. We were also looking forward to the grandeur of the Golden Temple,” she says.

Talking about the trip, she adds, “We even visited Tanvi’s village, and her Dadi's house. Trust me, it was a great feeling being in a village surrounded by innocent people and the tranquility of village life—no traffic, no pollution.”

Meanwhile, Dhartti says that going on trips with Tanvi has always been fun. The two share a great bond and Dhartti has often spoken about how Tanvi is like a sister to her. “Travelling with my sister is always enjoyable and comforting; it enhances the experience in various ways. It strengthens our bond, creates lasting memories, and provides a supportive companion for exploration,” she says.

She adds, “This trip was no exception. Staying in the village was a transformative experience, immersing me in the simplicity of rural life. The serene surroundings, close-knit community, and slower pace allowed me to appreciate the beauty of nature and connect with the authenticity of everyday moments. It was a refreshing escape from the hustle of city life, offering a glimpse into a different way of living that left a lasting impact on my perspective. Meeting our elder dadi and nani was definitely the highlight of the trip—a heartwarming experience.”

