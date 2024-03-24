Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about the challenges of joining 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'; Says ‘I love taking up challenges…’

In Rabb Se Hai Dua, Dheeraj reprises his role as the morally upright main lead following a generational leap from his role as the enemy in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. In a recent conversation with a popular news portal, the actor talked extensively about signing the show, picking up Urdu lessons, working with Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani, and other topics.
Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI : Fans have been delighted by Dheeraj Dhoopar's successive projects. The gifted actor has demonstrated his versatility by trying his hand at a variety of roles. In Rabb Se Hai Dua, Dheeraj reprises his role as the morally upright main lead following a generational leap from his role as the enemy in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2.

In a recent conversation with a popular news portal, the actor talked extensively about signing the show, picking up Urdu lessons, working with Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani, and other topics.

The Kundali Bhagya actor said, "I found the character very interesting and something new for me. The show already has its fanbase and getting into an ongoing show is a challenge for me and to be honest, I love taking up challenges. I want to keep working and keep trying out different things and that is what I am doing."

Dheeraj revealed, "She (Vinny) loved me as Subhaan in the show. She says that this character offers me a lot of scope to perform and gives a new identity to my personality. Before every character, I do or take up, Vinny and I discuss the character in depth and then take a call."

He added, "I spoke to a lot of my Muslim friends and actors with whom I have worked before and spoke to them about the smallest gestures and words that can be used. It is definitely something different and very exciting to be a part of. I won't say that it is difficult at all but it is different. There are some very small gestures and mannerisms that I felt as an actor I need to imbibe for this role and that is what I have done."

Dheeraj Dhoopar said, "Not workshops as such, like every other character that I have played, for this one too I worked on myself. I started living the character and I worked on the smallest of the things that I can use to enhance the character. I worked on my Urdu diction to get into the character. Not that I am speaking the entire time in Urdu but it definitely helps to enhance the character."

Dheeraj further revealed, "We bonded really well on the first day of shooting. We are still bonding as a team but definitely seem to be a great team to work with."

"I don't think so. After Kundali Bhagya this is my third project and with every project that I have done people have always appreciated me for the roles that I have played. So, I don't think people will find it tough to accept me as Subhaan."

Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg marked Dheeraj Dhoopar's television debut. He went on to appear in programs such as Mrs. Tendulkar, Behenein, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. After receiving praise for his role in Sasural Simar Ka, the stylish actor has never looked back.

Alongside Shraddha Arya, he bagged the main part in Kundali Bhagya. Additionally, he tried a variety of different genres, showcasing his abilities as a performer. His reputation as an actor was enhanced by television series such as Sherdil Shergill and Naagin 5.

