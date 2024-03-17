Dheeraj Dhoopar reacts on why 'Sherdil Shergill' and 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' failed to connect with the audience

MUMBAI: One well-known actor in the television business is Dheeraj Dhoopar. With his immensely popular web series Tatlubaaz, he lately ventured into the web series as well. In Rabb Se Hai Dua, he is now essaying the part of Subhaan Siddiqui. The part that Dheeraj most famously played, opposite Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya, was Karan Luthra. With the program, Dheeraj achieved unheard-of success.

After six years, Dheera departed Kundali Bhagya. After that, he decided to continue exploring and took on other roles. He appeared in the films Saubhagyavati Bhava and Sherdil Shergill. But the shows fell short of expectations. In his most recent chat, Dheeraj shared his thoughts on the same.

Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals to the well-known news source that they were unable to obtain the numbers meant for the program. Dheeraj described Sherdil Shergill as a "new-age concept" while speaking about it. He says that although everyone was anticipating the show, it did not succeed. He believes that the concept of a single mother was unclear to the viewers. Surbhi Chandna appeared opposite Sherdil Shergill. Following the triumph of Naagin 5, they again teamed up.

On the other hand, we witnessed Dheeraj Dhoopar portraying Raghav Jindal in Saubhagyavati Bhava Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu throughout his part. Amandeep Sidhu's Siya was married to Dheeraj's Raghav. However, the performance of the show fell short of expectations. Renowned for its cult following, Saubhagyavati Bhava features Sriti Jha and Karanvir Bohra. Dheeraj admits that he was really thrilled to be a grey character in the TV show. However, they never received the numbers, therefore the station decided to shut down.

The actor admits that it's hard to please the audience these days. According to Dheeraj, the public was not particularly knowledgeable ten or twelve years ago. OTT platforms and social media were not as common as they are now.

"They watch international content, and after watching shows like that, why would they want to see something that is average? I am talking about all shows in general."

He believes that repeated content is the main cause of many shows' failures. Dheeraj notes that there has been a reduction in the audience's attention span. He acknowledges that it's getting harder to keep the audience's interest.

Credits – Bollywood Life



