Dheeraj Dhoopar reacts on why 'Sherdil Shergill' and 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' failed to connect with the audience

With his immensely popular web series Tatlubaaz, he recently ventured into the web series as well. In Rabb Se Hai Dua, he is now essaying the part of Subhaan Siddiqui. The part that Dheeraj most famously played, opposite Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya, was Karan Luthra. With the program, Dheeraj achieved unheard-of success.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 08:00
Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: One well-known actor in the television business is Dheeraj Dhoopar. With his immensely popular web series Tatlubaaz, he lately ventured into the web series as well. In Rabb Se Hai Dua, he is now essaying the part of Subhaan Siddiqui. The part that Dheeraj most famously played, opposite Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya, was Karan Luthra. With the program, Dheeraj achieved unheard-of success.

(Also read:Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on what has kept him away from Bollywood for so long; Says ‘I will not switch mediums just for the sake of it’

After six years, Dheera departed Kundali Bhagya. After that, he decided to continue exploring and took on other roles. He appeared in the films Saubhagyavati Bhava and Sherdil Shergill. But the shows fell short of expectations. In his most recent chat, Dheeraj shared his thoughts on the same.

Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals to the well-known news source that they were unable to obtain the numbers meant for the program. Dheeraj described Sherdil Shergill as a "new-age concept" while speaking about it. He says that although everyone was anticipating the show, it did not succeed. He believes that the concept of a single mother was unclear to the viewers. Surbhi Chandna appeared opposite Sherdil Shergill. Following the triumph of Naagin 5, they again teamed up.

On the other hand, we witnessed Dheeraj Dhoopar portraying Raghav Jindal in Saubhagyavati Bhava Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu throughout his part. Amandeep Sidhu's Siya was married to Dheeraj's Raghav. However, the performance of the show fell short of expectations. Renowned for its cult following, Saubhagyavati Bhava features Sriti Jha and Karanvir Bohra. Dheeraj admits that he was really thrilled to be a grey character in the TV show. However, they never received the numbers, therefore the station decided to shut down.

The actor admits that it's hard to please the audience these days. According to Dheeraj, the public was not particularly knowledgeable ten or twelve years ago. OTT platforms and social media were not as common as they are now.

"They watch international content, and after watching shows like that, why would they want to see something that is average? I am talking about all shows in general."

He believes that repeated content is the main cause of many shows' failures. Dheeraj notes that there has been a reduction in the audience's attention span. He acknowledges that it's getting harder to keep the audience's interest.

(Also read: Woah! Dheeraj Dhoopar is being massively trolled in this latest video, take a look

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life

 
 

Dheeraj Dhoopar Kundali Bhagya Saubhagyavati Bhava Salman Khan Zee TV Television Bollywood Raghav Jindal in Saubhagyavati Bhava Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu Amandeep Sidhu Siya Raghav Sriti Jha Karanvir Bohra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Karan Kundrra opens up about being typecast as a TV personality and reveals the most challenging aspect of being an actor
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra is one of those rare people in the industry who does not shy away from taking on difficult...
Did You Know? Laapataa Ladies’s Phool aka Nitanshi Goel previously was part of Colors' popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki
MUMBAI: Reviews of Laapataa Ladies are abuzz about the actors' performances and the plot. Kiran Rao is the film's...
Divya Dutta shares an unusual experience when she was sent home for 'Losing too much weight'
MUMBAI: Divya Dutta, an actress, is regarded as one of the most gifted and diverse actors in the Indian cinema industry...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan blames Abhira for Kaveri's humiliation
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Jhanak Spoiler: Anirudh faces dilemma seeing Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Does Salman Khan still receive pocket money from his father? Vindu Dara Singh says ‘He never has money…’
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is well-known for his wit and sensibility in addition to being a fantastic actor. Salman's father...
Recent Stories
Laapataa
Did You Know? Laapataa Ladies’s Phool aka Nitanshi Goel previously was part of Colors' popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan
Karan Kundrra opens up about being typecast as a TV personality and reveals the most challenging aspect of being an actor
Krushna
Krushna Abhishek reveals his mother passed away when he was 2 years old, ‘Nothing was Easy’
TV News-10
Vishal Aditya Singh opens up on his viral comment 'Saas Bahu Drama'; Says ‘TV producers and creatives should place some value on the artistic merit’
Gaurav
Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna poses with a bike, wife Akanksha's reaction is unmissable
Salman
Bigg Boss: Fan - Fiction! Nitizens demand to bring the old format of the show bringing tough ration budget task to nomination in the confession room back in the upcoming seasons
Neil
Neil Bhatt breaks silence on if he is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14