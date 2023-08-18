Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his excitement on playing the lead role in Star Bharat’s new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava

MUMBAI : Renowned actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to grace the screen with his remarkable talent in the new season of "Saubhagyavati Bhava " Dheeraj will be seen playing the lead role opposite the very talented Amandeep Sidhu. Expressing his excitement about this new venture, Dheeraj shares his thoughts on stepping into a challenging and unique role in the much-anticipated show.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of news season of Saubhagyavati Bhava? This opportunity brings a new wave of excitement as I step into a role that is both challenging and completely different from my previous endeavors," says Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actor, known for his versatility, is eager to embrace the complexities of this character and deliver a performance that captivates audiences.

The script of the new season of "Saubhagyavati Bhava?" has piqued Dheeraj's interest, and he's enthusiastic about delving into the depths of the character. "As an actor, pushing boundaries is what keeps the journey thrilling, and this role promises just that," Dheeraj adds. With a remarkable track record of delivering memorable performances, Dheeraj is poised to take on this new challenge with his signature dedication and passion.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's excitement resonates in his words as he looks forward to offering the audience a fresh perspective. "Looking forward to bringing a fresh dimension to the screen and offering the audience an engaging and unforgettable experience," he states. As the talented actor takes on this new endeavor, fans and viewers can anticipate witnessing his transformative portrayal that adds depth and intrigue to the show.

"Saubhagyavati Bhava? New Season " promises to be a compelling journey, with Dheeraj Dhoopar at the forefront of delivering a performance that's bound to leave an indelible mark on the audience.

Stay tuned to Star Bharat to know more about new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava?



