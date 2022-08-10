From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Surbhi Chandna, check out the cast of Colors TV's Sherdil Shergill’s WHOPPING per day remuneration

MUMBAI:Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles. It is a modern-day love story between the leads and has an intriguing and progressive plot. Manmeet has a son, Anmol and later finds a partner in Raj and they both get married. It is produced by Saurabh Tewari under Parin Multimedia.

The show has created quite a buzz and the audience loves the track of the show. The cast members are earning a huge amount of remuneration. Here is the amount that the cast charges per episode:

Dheeraj Dhoopar

He plays the lead of Rajkumar in the show and charges 60,000 Rs per episode.

Surbhi Chandna

She plays the lead of Manmeet and charges 55,000 Rs per episode.

Iqbal Azad

He plays the role of Ajit and charges Rs 30,000 for one episode.

Nitin Bhatia

He plays the role of Radhe in the show and earns Rs 25,000 for one episode.

Sneha Tomar

She portrays the role of Gunjan on the show and earns Rs 30,000 for one episode.

Anindita Chatterjee

She plays the role of Puneet on the show and charges Rs 25,000 for one episode.

Kiran Deep Sharma

She plays the role of Nirali on the show and earns Rs 28,000 for one episode.

Bhoomika Mirachandani

She plays the role of Choti in the show and earns Rs 35,000 for one episode

Masshe Uddin Qureshi

He plays the role of Murari in the show and earns Rs 25,000 for one episode.

