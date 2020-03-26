News

Dheeraj Doopar and Vinny Arora cancel their annual trip due to COVID 19

Dheeraj Doopar, who is a popular TV actor, has canceled his annual trip. He and his wife Vinny Arora have taken this decision because of COVID 19.

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Doopar is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for various soaps including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Sasural Simar Ka, among others. 

On the personal front, the actor and his wife Vinny Arora had their annual trip sorted and this time around they were all set to go to Maldives. However, they had to cancel their plans owing to the COVID 19. In an interview with Bombay Times, Dheeraj said, "We were scheduled to fly a few days ago, but it’s not safe to travel now. We are not only concerned about our health, but also the well-being of those around us. We will plan our annual vacation once the situation is back to normal.”

