Dhruv Tara: Shubhi Sharma, transgender actress to enter the SonySAB show – EXCLUSIVE

Shubhi has earlier also been a part of shows in the likes of Chand Jalne Laga, and Anupamaa and movies such as Fukrey 3, Haddi and Taali.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 16:47
Shubhi Sharma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment.

Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It stars Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma, it is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions. This is Princess Tara's story. 

(Also Read: Aniruddh Dave wishes his home minister Shubhi Ahuja on her birthday

The show will soon witness a new entry.

Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma will be seen entering the show.

According to sources, she will protect Tara’s baby in the 21st century. Tara’s baby will consider Shubhi’s character as his mother and will also have a feeling of love for Dhruv.

Shubhi has earlier been seen in television projects in the likes of Aaina on Dangal TV. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and stars Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles.

Shubhi has earlier also been a part of shows in the likes of Chand Jalne Laga, and Anupamaa and movies such as Fukrey 3, Haddi and Taali.

(Also Read: Aniruddh Dave and Shubhi Ahuja welcome a baby boy!

TellyChakkar Sony Sab Dhruv Tara Ishaan Dhawan Riya Sharma Shashi Mittal Sumeet Mittal Shashi Sumeet Productions Aaina Dangal TV Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Niharika Chouksey Fahmaan Haider Chand Jalne Laga Anupamaa Fukrey 3 Haddi Taali
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 16:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Boman Irani’s screenwriting network ‘Spiral Bound’ reaches four-year milestone
MUMBAI : Celebrated for his notable screen portrayals, Boman Irani, an actor-filmmaker, established ‘Spiral Bound’...
Sonakshi Sinha announces ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' on Netflix - song out tomorrow!
MUMBAI : The excitement surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' heightens with the announcement of the release...
Pushpa 2 The Rule: Makers announce OFFICIAL release date of teaser
MUMBAI : Pushpa: The Rise became a sensational hit in India and even gained a lot of attraction internationally. The...
Raj Shekhar on SWA, ‘The awards assures security in our professions and along with crediting our hardwork’ – EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Raj Shekhar is one of the most talented artists in the entertainment industry. He has made his contribution in...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: OH NO! Yug is unaware of Ankush being alive
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Dhruv Tara: Shubhi Sharma, transgender actress to enter the SonySAB show – EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Recent Stories
Boman Irani
Boman Irani’s screenwriting network ‘Spiral Bound’ reaches four-year milestone
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shubhangi Atre
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre talks about making her music video debut with singer Akash Patwari - EXCLUSIVE
Ansh
Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE
DANCE
Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Ace musician Amit Kumar to grace the show
Mohena Kumari
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari welcomes a baby girl, Receives a grand homecoming from the family
Shruti Panwar
Shruti Panwar reveals Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s REACTION when Rajan Shahi asked them to leave the set - EXCLUSIVE
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Anvi calling Savi ‘Vahini’ leaves netizens ECSTATIC!