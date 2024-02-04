Dhruv Tara: Shubhi Sharma, transgender actress to enter the SonySAB show – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment.

Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It stars Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma, it is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions. This is Princess Tara's story.

The show will soon witness a new entry.

Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma will be seen entering the show.

According to sources, she will protect Tara’s baby in the 21st century. Tara’s baby will consider Shubhi’s character as his mother and will also have a feeling of love for Dhruv.

Shubhi has earlier been seen in television projects in the likes of Aaina on Dangal TV. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and stars Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles.

Shubhi has earlier also been a part of shows in the likes of Chand Jalne Laga, and Anupamaa and movies such as Fukrey 3, Haddi and Taali.

