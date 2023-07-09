Dhruv Tara's Riya Sharma aka Tarapriya shares her views on Janmashtami

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 11:47
Janmashtami

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is here and everyone is celebrating it with much fanfare.

Our very own celebs have often shared lovely memories of the same with their fans. 

Riya Sharma, who plays the character of Tara, said, “Lord Krishna is a beautiful mix of mischief, love, wit, and courage. His teachings in Bhagavad Gita help us in every step of our lives. I feel calm when I listen to Lord Krishna Bhajans and the vibes of Janmashtami are surreal. I believe portraying the character of Tara in the show has deepened my spiritual connection with Lord Krishna and has further enriched my devotion. This year, I will celebrate this day with my reel family on the sets of Dhruv Tara. May the Makhan Chor also steal your worries and offer you peace and happiness within, this Janmashtami.”

