Dhvani Bhanushali to present her new song on Dance + 5?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular dance reality show – Dance + 5 has been impressing viewers with fantastic dance acts from all the contestants. Super Judge Remo along with captains – Karishma, Suresh, Punit and Dharmesh are facing a tough time judging all the superb dancers on this one-of-a-kind competition. Along with the comic acts by Raghav who hosts the show and dance performances, Dance + 5 also hosts a lot of celebrities and this weekend will see talented singer – Dhvani Bhanushali make a grand appearance on the sets!

Dhvani Bhanushali who is undoubtedly one of the finest singers in Bollywood today presented her upcoming single ‘Na Ja Tu’ on the stage of Dance + 5. The heartfelt rendition struck a chord with everyone present on sets and Dhvani received appreciation from everyone as Super Judge Remo stepped on to the stage to congratulate and wish the singing Diva. Dhvani also showcased her dancing skills as she performed on her new single to entertain all the audiences.

We can’t wait to watch the upcoming episode of Dance + 5 which will have a double bonanza of entertainment with dance and music coupled together, all thanks to the singing superstar – Dhvani Bhanushali.