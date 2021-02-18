Did Arhaan Khan just take a dig at Rashami Desai?

MUMBAI: Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai were head over heels in love when they participated in Bigg Boss 13. They were in a live-in relationship for a year-and-a-half, as revealed by the former. However, their relationship went through a testing time in the show. When Rashami got to know that Arhaan already has a child from his first marriage, the actress was shocked.

Soon, their relationship turned sour and they headed for a breakup. Post his eviction from the show, Arhaan cleared all the allegations by sharing his side of the story. The actor mentioned things were over for him when Rashami changed her statement again in Bigg Boss 13.

Recently, when Times Now Digital had an interview with Arhaan, they asked him if he feels his personal life shouldn't have been discussed on national TV. In response to this, the actor said, "See, it shouldn't have happened but ab hogaya. But, all those allegations were cleared by me when I came outside the house. Sab kuch bakwaas tha (It was rubbish). Logo ne zabardasti publicity aur fame ke chakkar mein, faltu ki sympathy ke chakkar ke andar, saare drame create kiye the. (For the sake of publicity, fame, and sympathy, people created unnecessary drama). Aur vo bahar aane ke baad, people got to know what was the actual thing and what wasn't."

On the current season of Bigg Boss, he said, "Honestly, I don't like this season. Because in this season, there hasn't been much content for viewers to watch. It is the audience's review that people are not liking it. Usually, I don't get time to watch the show. But I catch up on whatever I can through Instagram and IGTV videos. The main contestants of Bigg Boss 14 couldn't do much so they had to call the other people."

Credits: Times Now