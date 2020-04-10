News

Did Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz make his TikTok debut?

Asim Riaz is known for participating in Bigg Boss 13. It seems the handsome lad has made his TikTok debut.

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.  

Post Bigg Boss, he worked in a couple of music videos and impressed the viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts. Now, here’s some good news for all his fans. Well, now it seems like, Asim wants to explore the TikTok world. Asim recently put up a post on his Instagram story which states his official account on TikTok and going by his last post, we think Riaz has made his TikTok debut. 

