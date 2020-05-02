DID L'il Masters: When Jay Bhanushali directed Master Marzi

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show had also launched Dance India Dane little maters where kids between the age of 5 – 16 could participate in the show.

The judges of the show every season kept changing, except Geeta remained in Season 1, 2 and 3.

We have a video from Dance India Dance Season 2 where Marzi Pestonj and Geeta Kapur were the judges of the show.

Now celebrities do come on the show to promote their movie, and we came across a video where Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty had come to promote their movie, Bol Bachchan.

In the video, you can see how Abhishek challenges Marzi to say the famous dialogue from Singham and then Rohit Shetty instructs Jay to direct him.

Jay does a perfect act of a director and entertains everyone. In the end, Rohit Sheety challenges Jay to do the famous Phool aur kaante stunt on a cycle.

And to everyone’s surprise, Jay does the stunt and stumps everyone. Well, it's not an easy stunt to do and its commendable that Jay did it.

Jay is one the best host we have on television and he entertains everyone with his funny acts and dialogues and leaves everyone in splits.

