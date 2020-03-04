Did Mahira Sharma want to return the forged certificate? Read details

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a popular face of the Telly world. She was recently seen as a contestant in the famous reality television series, Bigg Boss 13. Now, she is gearing up for a music video with co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

Recently, Mahira made headlines for the wrong reasons. She landed herself in a controversy the day she posted Dadasaheb Phalke Awards appreciation certificate for being the Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 contestant. The certificate was forged as Dadasaheb officials called out the actress for it and said they never awarded her for anything. Later, Mahira clarified that a third party, Mr Premlal Mehta, is the one who handed over the certificate to her.

Earlier, Mahira put out a post on Instagram where she said that she is returning the forged certificate to the authorities and wants to put an end to the matter on a good note. But what's surprising is that, according to SpotboyE.com, just like last time, Mahira deleted this post too instantly. Take a look:

The matter of the post read as below:

"Respected dignitaries at DPIFF,

No doubt, the certificate given to me was a forged one as mentioned and informed by the official team of DPIFF. I was unaware of this the fact while receiving the certificate on the night of 20th February 2020.

However, it would be wrong to say that I have conveniently put the blame on a 3rd party, whereas the 3rd party,purplefox media in this case, has himself in person been accepting the fault since the inception.

There was a glitch and the situation is to be blamed here and not me. The concerned people have apologized and owned their mistakes, so I don't know why I am being pushed to apologise for no fault of mine ?

Yes, I definitely faultered in one place where I accepted the certificate off stage, but had I known that the person who invited me and held a AAA All Access badge was not official of DPIFF, I would not have accepted it at the first place. Now, that the matter is clear, I would like to return the forged certificate and will take this incident as a learning experience.

With all due respect to the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, as a performer and an artiste I would love to earn this award in future, only and only by the officials of DPIFF."

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below.

