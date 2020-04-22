Did Neha Kakkar just reveal how she got over Himansh Kohli?

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most talented singers in India. She has given us hit songs like Coca Cola, Saaki, Mile Ho Tum, Kala Chashma, and many others. Her recent song Kalla Sohna Nai featured Bigg Boss 13 contestants Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz and was a massive hit. Apart from this, she was also one of the judges on Indian Idol 11.

Neha has a massive following on social media, with more than 36 million followers on Instagram! She keeps them hooked with her entertaining posts and videos. Given how several challenges are going viral on the Internet, Neha came up with one of her own. She started the ‘move on challenge’. She performed the challenge on her recent track Jin Ke Liye, and this challenge is already a huge hit with her fans.

She can first be seen crying over what seems like a heartbreak. However, she then switches into a happy, confident person, clearly giving the message of not letting heartbreak affect your happiness. We wonder if this is how she moved on from ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE