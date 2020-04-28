Did Raghav and Varun Dhawan just confirm Dharmesh’s wedding ?

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.



Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season, she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.



And one of the USP's of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.



On the show, as we all know there are a lot of celebrities who come to promote their movie and Raghav entertains them, and makes them laugh.



Varun Dhawan had come on the show to promote one of his movies along with Shraddha Kapoor.



Now, as usual, Raghav teased Dharmesh by questioning him when will he get married. Dharmesh replied saying that he does not plan anytime soon and when he plans the whole world will know about it.

Raghav also revealed that Dharmesh sleeps alone at night and if he gets married then he will have company at night.



Dharmesh was seen blushing.



Well, very often this question is asked to the choreographer and time and again he says that it’s not the right time to get married.



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, STAR PLUS, Entertainment First)