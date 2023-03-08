Did you know Aishwarya Khare wore a 20-kg lehenga for a recent wedding sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names and command a massive following. However, it is the dramatic twists in the tale that have kept the audience hooked to their TV screens over the years. In the recent episodes as well, viewers were surprised when Rishi found out that Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) is married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal) already. With Lakshmi set to marry Vikrant, a lot of dramatic twists and turns are set to pan out in the coming few weeks!

While the drama is going to keep everyone glued to their seats, the radiant bride, Lakshmi a.k.a Aishwarya Khare, is also grabbing everyone’s attention as she graced the TV screens in an enchanting bridal ensemble. Wearing a beautiful golden and red lehenga with a statement necklace, a maang tikka and a nose ring, Aishwarya looked absolutely stunning! However, little do viewers know that her bridal look came with its own set of challenges. For the ongoing sequence, Aishwarya dons a magnificent lehenga that weighs a massive 20 kilograms. What’s even more interesting is that she looked breathtakingly beautiful and delivered all her takes while carrying the weight of the heavy attire and gracefully navigating through the sets and the outdoor setting despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Aishwarya said, “Getting into a bridal look always makes me happy, and this time when we were finalising my look along with the stylist and creative of our show, I gave my set of inputs as I really wanted my look to stand out. I must say that they were accommodating, and I am really happy to see how the look turned out in the end. I am wearing a proper red and golden lehenga for the wedding sequence, which I think looks absolutely stunning on me. But little did I know how heavy it would be! I realised it when I wore it for the first time and walking around in a 20-kg outfit on the set and outside, especially during the rainy season in Mumbai is challenging, but I still had a great time shooting in the outfit and look. But that’s not it! My statement neckpiece also weighs around about 5 to 6 kilograms. Add that to my 20-kg lehenga and you’ll know the actual weight I was hauling around. What was tougher than all this was the fact that it took me nearly 1 and a half hours to get into this bridal look and even though it did get a little tiring for me, I had a lot of fun shooting for this whole sequence.”

While Aishwarya effortlessly dressed up as a bride on the sets of the show and impressed one and all, it will be interesting to find out if Rishi will be able to stop the wedding and reveal Vikrant’s truth in front of the family or not!

