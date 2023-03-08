Did you know Aishwarya Khare wore a 20-kg lehenga for a recent wedding sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 15:16
Aishwarya Khare

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names and command a massive following. However, it is the dramatic twists in the tale that have kept the audience hooked to their TV screens over the years. In the recent episodes as well, viewers were surprised when Rishi found out that Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) is married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal) already. With Lakshmi set to marry Vikrant, a lot of dramatic twists and turns are set to pan out in the coming few weeks!

While the drama is going to keep everyone glued to their seats, the radiant bride, Lakshmi a.k.a Aishwarya Khare, is also grabbing everyone’s attention as she graced the TV screens in an enchanting bridal ensemble. Wearing a beautiful golden and red lehenga with a statement necklace, a maang tikka and a nose ring, Aishwarya looked absolutely stunning! However, little do viewers know that her bridal look came with its own set of challenges. For the ongoing sequence, Aishwarya dons a magnificent lehenga that weighs a massive 20 kilograms. What’s even more interesting is that she looked breathtakingly beautiful and delivered all her takes while carrying the weight of the heavy attire and gracefully navigating through the sets and the outdoor setting despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Aishwarya said, “Getting into a bridal look always makes me happy, and this time when we were finalising my look along with the stylist and creative of our show, I gave my set of inputs as I really wanted my look to stand out. I must say that they were accommodating, and I am really happy to see how the look turned out in the end. I am wearing a proper red and golden lehenga for the wedding sequence, which I think looks absolutely stunning on me. But little did I know how heavy it would be! I realised it when I wore it for the first time and walking around in a 20-kg outfit on the set and outside, especially during the rainy season in Mumbai is challenging, but I still had a great time shooting in the outfit and look. But that’s not it! My statement neckpiece also weighs around about 5 to 6 kilograms. Add that to my 20-kg lehenga and you’ll know the actual weight I was hauling around. What was tougher than all this was the fact that it took me nearly 1 and a half hours to get into this bridal look and even though it did get a little tiring for me, I had a lot of fun shooting for this whole sequence.”

While Aishwarya effortlessly dressed up as a bride on the sets of the show and impressed one and all, it will be interesting to find out if Rishi will be able to stop the wedding and reveal Vikrant’s truth in front of the family or not!

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every day, at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

Aishwarya Khare Bhagya Lakshmi Mohit Malhotra Vikrant Shraddha Jaiswal Saloni Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 15:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Lovely! Ram finally makes up his mind, kisses Priya to keep her as his wife forever
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must read ! Art Director’s last rites to be performed at ND Studios, Karjat on Friday
MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios...
Did you know Aishwarya Khare wore a 20-kg lehenga for a recent wedding sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi?
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Scared! Malishka afraid of the secret coming out, changes sides with proof
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Whoa! Sanjay Dutt becomes the most expensive Bollywood acquisition by Telugu cinema, making a whopping Rs 10 crore+ salary for an upcoming film; Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is the undisputed star of the Hindi film cinema. From beginning his career at a young age in the...
Anupamaa: Really! Vanraj takes a big decision, hides the truth from Baa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
nitin
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must read ! Art Director’s last rites to be performed at ND Studios, Karjat on Friday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar
EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END
Mann Sundar
EXCLUSIVE! Special OPS actor Mukesh Choudhary to enter Dangal TV's show Mann Sundar
Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
Exclusive! Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 gets a new time slot
BARC
BARC Ratings! Imlie out of Top five shows; Kundali Bhagya sees a jump in TRPs; Khatron Ke Khiladi sustains in top ten shows; Bhagya Lakshmi TRP's shoots up; TMKOC in top five shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and Faltu
Kritika Singh Yadav
Exclusive! Are Kritika Singh Yadav and Akash Jagga of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii dating? This is what Kritika has to say about the rumors, read the full scoop here
Bhagyalakshmi
Congratulations! Ekta Kapoor’s Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV Starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti Complete 2 years!