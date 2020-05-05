Did you know Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was considered unlucky for Comedy Circus contestants?

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is the undisputed queen of comedy and there's no one who can beat her with it. In fact, she is the only female comedian who has gained so much of popularity across the nation.

We all know Bharti married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017 in a lavish destination wedding in Goa.

Well, Bharti and Haarsh are always vocal about their thoughts for each other and the actress-comedian has revealed lots of interesting stuff about her darling husband.

While a lot has been spoken about Bharti, today, we have an interesting update on Haarsh and the work he has done so far.

There was a time when Haarsh started off as a small writer for comedy shows and Bharti was an artist in that show. In many incidents, Haarsh was at one point considered very unlucky for all the contestants. Wondering why?

Well, Bharti had once revealed how every contestant used to get eliminated whoever used to perform with the script written by Haarsh. Yes, you heard it right!

Unfortunately, Bharti was also one of them. The actress already knew that this was happening but even then she gave a chance to Haarsh but she got eliminated.

In one of her comedy shows, after getting eliminated, Bharti had to make a wildcard entry in the show and this time too Haarsh had written a script for her.

But this time, Haarsh proved to be Bharti's lucky mascot and she received a standing ovation for her performance. Not just that, Haarsh too was appreciated for writing such a wonderful script.

This shows how Bharti never lost her trust in Haarsh even though they were not together at that time.

Haarsh is today a successful and a lead writer, while Bharti is also reaching new levels of success with her hard work and dedication.

