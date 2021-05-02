Did you know this Bigg Boss contestant and Karmaphal Daata Shani actor was a cricketer?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It has a huge fan following. The show has successfully aired 14 seasons so far. The Grand Finale of season 14 took place in February 2021 and Rubina Dilaik was announced as the winner. Now that the fans are gearing up for the new season, here’s an interesting fact about a contestant of Bigg Boss season 1.

Bigg Boss season 1 saw a contestant who was a cricketer. Well, he is Salil Ankola.

Before kick-starting his journey in the acting world, Salil Ankola was a cricketer. He has played one Test match and twenty One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1989 to 1997 for India.

Salil Ankola retired from cricket at an early age of 28.

After retiring from cricket, he focused on the acting world. He made his film debut with the 2000 Hindi film Kurukshetra. The film saw him in the role of a cop. In 2002, he acted in the film Pitaah. Some of his other film projects include Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Tera Intezaar, Riwayat, among others.

Salil Ankola also worked in television shows. He acted in shows such as Karam Apna Apna, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, and Kora Kagaz. He is popular for playing God Surya in Karmaphal Daata Shani.

In 2006, Salil Ankola participated in Bigg Boss 1.

