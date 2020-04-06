Did you know Divyanka Tripathi was a part of the Ramayan remake?

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular and adorable television actresses. She is known for playing the lead role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

But did you know she was once a part of the Ramayan remake (2012). It might come as a surprise to the fans of the actress but it's true that she had featured in the show based on the Hindu mythology, where the lead roles were essayed by Gagan Malik (Ram) and Neha Sargam (Sita).

Divyanka was seen as Chandradev disguised as Devi Apsara. The Ramayan remake ran for over a year and aired 56 episodes in total. Currently due to the lockdown, Ramanand Sagar's original Ramayan is being aired on television and being enjoyed by several.

Credits: TOI