Did you know Krishna Kaul cycles to the sets of Kumkum Bhagya?

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been a favorite audience courtesy of its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit). Having kept the audience hooked with various fresh and intriguing twists and turns, the show recently got its viewers to witness that Prachi is finally aware of Siddharth’s truth about her sister being kidnapped by Rhea and Aaliya and is trying to bring it to Ranbir’s notice.

It’s not usually easy for an actor to take out time from their hectic schedule, especially when they are working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained. Being fit is one of the top criteria of every actor and in order to keep themselves fit, some create their own gym on the sets of the show, some follow strict diet plans, and some choose to do yoga or meditation. Unlike others, Krishna chose a unique way to stay fit, for the first time he decided to cycle to the set of the show, Kumkum Bhagya.

As Krishna Kaul mentioned, “Since my childhood, I have loved cycling and according to me, it is one of the best ways to stay fit. Whenever I get some time from my busy schedule, I just take my cycle and go for a long ride. While it helps me to stay physically fit, it also gives me mental peace. But, because of the hectic schedule, it gets difficult for me to do this every day, hence, recently I cycled to the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. The ride was from Andheri to Powai which is approximately 7 km. Although this was the first time, I have decided to do this often now. To top it up, it’s an eco-friendly activity that I feel every person must try to imbibe in their regular commute.”

While Krishna is enjoying cycling in his free time, it will be interesting to watch how Prachi will reveal Rhea’s truth in front of the family and save Siddharth’s sister.

