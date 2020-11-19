Did you know? Mohit Raina did not have money for his first photoshoot

MUMBAI: Mohit Raina's latest post talks about his entry into showbiz. The actor got a call from a prominent photographer to get clicked.

Mohit did not have money for the photoshoot but wanted to try his luck at it. The actor went on the set to give it a shot. However, upon reaching there, while Mohit waited patiently for his turn, the lead actor of the shoot didn't appear and the photographer called Mohit to replace him.

Well, the photographer did not take a single rupee from him. Remembering the goodness of the lensman and how those pictures made way for his survival in Mumbai, the star wrote, "LUCK BY CHANCE Mid2006 I got a appointment with a famous photographer to meet on his set to try my luck to get clicked by him (having no budget close to his market price ) trying was the only option. I reached and waited for him, there leading man got stuck somewhere to my luck . Photographer came out n saw me sitting n said you Boy come and do the Shoot for me n I happily agreed . I posed with the heroine , got paid and he didn’t charge anything for my shoot . This is the famous compcard :) the laptop picture got me to stay in Mumbai for 3 years . Thankyou @jitusavlani Gestures that make you believe in goodness #thursdaythrowback #keepDreaming #Hope."

Credits: TOI