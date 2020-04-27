Did you know that prior to MTV Splitsvilla X2, Aradhana Sharma was a part of TWO REALITY SHOWS?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors.

Well, we have yet another unknown fact for all the fans of MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aradhana Sharma.

Did you know Aradhana Sharma was a part of Boogie Woogie and Dance India Dance?

Yes, Aradhana participated in Boogie Woogie when she was quite young. After years of training she participated in Zee TV’s Dance India Dance season 6.

Have a look at her performances:

Aradhana has always been a passionate dancer and was looking forward to make a name in the dancing and choreographing field. Years later she got an offer for MTV Splitsvilla X2 and she grabbed the offer.

MTV Splitsvilla X2 gave recognition to her and now, she is eying to enter the showbiz world as an actress.

