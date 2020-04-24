Did you know Puneet Issar has been a part of the OLD as well the NEW Mahabharat?

MUMBAI: The quarantine phase has got everyone glued to mytho shows. The epic mythological drama series Ramayana and Mahabharata being re-aired on Doordarshan and audience is enjoying their time at home.

Along with DD’s Mahabharat, people are also catching up on Star Plus’ Mahabharat which aired in 2013.

However, did you know there is one actor who has been part of both old and new Mahabharat?

Any guesses!

Well, it is actor Puneet Issar, who played Duryodhana in the old Mahabharat and Parshuraam in the new one.

Puneet has shown her versatility by portraying varied roles on TV and Bollywood. Puneet is known for his stint in Bigg Boss 8.

The old Mahabharat was produced by renowned B.R. Chopra while the one which aired on Star Plus was bankrolled by Swastik Productions.